Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness visits MacDill AFB

The Honorable Ashish S. Vazirani, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness visits with Airmen from the 6th Medical Group during a tour at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 25, 2024. During his visit, Vazirani met with medical service members to discuss various topics to include clinic expansion, outreach opportunities and mental health operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

