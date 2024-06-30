The Honorable Ashish S. Vazirani, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness greets U.S. Air Force Jasmine Jomon, 6th Medical Group physical therapy technician, during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 25, 2024. During his visit, Vazirani met with medical service members to discuss various topics to include clinic expansion, outreach opportunities and mental health operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2024 11:10
|Photo ID:
|8516641
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-BQ566-2025
|Resolution:
|5263x5173
|Size:
|18.89 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness visits MacDill AFB [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
