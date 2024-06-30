The Honorable Ashish S. Vazirani, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness greets U.S. Air Force Jasmine Jomon, 6th Medical Group physical therapy technician, during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 25, 2024. During his visit, Vazirani met with medical service members to discuss various topics to include clinic expansion, outreach opportunities and mental health operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.07.2024 11:10 Photo ID: 8516641 VIRIN: 240625-F-BQ566-2025 Resolution: 5263x5173 Size: 18.89 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness visits MacDill AFB [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.