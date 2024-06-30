Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness visits MacDill AFB [Image 6 of 6]

    Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness visits MacDill AFB

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    The Honorable Ashish S. Vazirani, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness greets U.S. Air Force Jasmine Jomon, 6th Medical Group physical therapy technician, during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 25, 2024. During his visit, Vazirani met with medical service members to discuss various topics to include clinic expansion, outreach opportunities and mental health operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

