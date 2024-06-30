Why I Serve: Sgt. Jennifer Johnson

U.S. Army Sgt. Jennifer Johnson, a religious affairs specialist assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” sets out a communion tray on a table in preparation for communion in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, June 22, 2024. Johnson first joined the military 23 years ago and has served with the Georgia Army National Guard, the Army’s active component, the Air Force Reserves and now the Minnesota National Guard. Johnson is among more than 500 Minnesota service members currently deployed as part of Task Force Spartan. Johnson says she joined the military to continue her family’s tradition of service. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Becker)

