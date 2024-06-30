Why I Serve: Sgt. Jennifer Johnson

Photo By Spc. Tyler Becker | U.S. Army Sgt. Jennifer Johnson, a religious affairs specialist assigned to the 34th...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Tyler Becker | U.S. Army Sgt. Jennifer Johnson, a religious affairs specialist assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” sets up music stands for a service in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, June 22, 2024. Johnson first joined the military 23 years ago and has served with the Georgia Army National Guard, the Army’s active component, the Air Force Reserves and now the Minnesota National Guard. Johnson is among more than 500 Minnesota service members currently deployed as part of Task Force Spartan. Johnson says she joined the military to continue her family’s tradition of service. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Becker) see less | View Image Page

When she first enlisted 23 years ago, Sgt. Jennifer Johnson, a religious affairs noncommissioned officer assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” did not expect to still be serving today, much less deployed to the U.S. Central Command's area of operations in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

Johnson grew up in a military family, travelling all around the country. No stranger to military life, at the age of 22, she felt it was her turn to serve.



“Since my family came to this country,” said Johnson. “Every generation has served in the military. I wanted to continue the family tradition.”



In 2001, she enlisted in the Georgia National Guard as a track vehicle repairer. From 2004 to 2009, she served in the active component of the Army, spending more than two years in Korea.



After leaving the service, Johnson began making progress on her personal goals, like furthering her education and starting a family.

Eventually, she decided she was not finished serving just yet.



In 2015, Johnson enlisted in the Air Force Reserves where she continued her service until 2018. It wasn’t until 2020 when she decided once more to put the uniform on by enlisting in the Army National Guard.



As a Guard soldier once before, she says she enjoyed serving part time because of the flexibility it offers when it comes to raising a family and pursuing a civilian career. Using her education benefits, Johnson received a Master of Clinical Social Work from Yeshiva University in New York after recognizing the need for social workers in the community.



“I want to help others,” added Johnson. “I want to be part of improving things in some way.”



Her role as a religious affairs specialist allows her to provide spiritual support and guidance to other service members, a mission that aligns closely with her civilian career as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in the state of Minnesota.



“I enjoy serving my community by being able to provide mental health service to clients through difficult life circumstances,” said Johnson.



Johnson added that her military experiences have opened the door to develop leadership skills, gain a sense of purpose and discover unique opportunities that would be hard to find elsewhere. For her, the people she meets, the relationships she develops and the friends she makes are what keeps her pride in serving strong.



Looking ahead, Johnson hopes to continue to serve in the Minnesota National Guard and make an impact on other soldiers as well as serve her community.