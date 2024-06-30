U.S. Army Sgt. Jennifer Johnson, a religious affairs specialist assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” stands for a photo in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, June 14, 2024. Johnson first joined the military 23 years ago and has served with the Georgia Army National Guard, the Army’s active component, the Air Force Reserves and now the Minnesota National Guard. Johnson is among more than 500 Minnesota service members currently deployed as part of Task Force Spartan. Johnson says she joined the military to continue her family’s tradition of service. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 07.06.2024 06:20 Photo ID: 8516075 VIRIN: 240614-Z-DY230-1057 Resolution: 4400x2933 Size: 812.34 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Why I Serve: Sgt. Jennifer Johnson [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.