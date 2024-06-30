Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: Sgt. Jennifer Johnson [Image 2 of 7]

    Why I Serve: Sgt. Jennifer Johnson

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jennifer Johnson, a religious affairs specialist assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” stands for a photo in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, June 14, 2024. Johnson first joined the military 23 years ago and has served with the Georgia Army National Guard, the Army’s active component, the Air Force Reserves and now the Minnesota National Guard. Johnson is among more than 500 Minnesota service members currently deployed as part of Task Force Spartan. Johnson says she joined the military to continue her family’s tradition of service. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    34th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Why I Serve
    Soldier Feature

