378th EMXS shines, F-16 repairs ensure 1,100 operational flight hours

A U.S. Air Force maintainer assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron repairs a F-16 Fighting Falcon at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 24, 2024. To maximize combat capability, the EMXS gained engineer approval to repair the aircraft on site, installing twenty-six components in four days to restore the aircraft’s structural integrity.(U.S. Air Force photo)

