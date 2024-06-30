Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th EMXS shines, F-16 repairs ensure 1,100 operational flight hours [Image 2 of 3]

    378th EMXS shines, F-16 repairs ensure 1,100 operational flight hours

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force maintainer assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron repairs a F-16 Fighting Falcon at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 24, 2024. This significant repair demonstrated the squadron’s resourcefulness and delivered operation-enhancing results. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 03:20
    Photo ID: 8516062
    VIRIN: 240624-F-NJ333-1003
    Resolution: 4444x2957
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th EMXS shines, F-16 repairs ensure 1,100 operational flight hours [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Maintenance
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

