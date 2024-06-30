378th EMXS shines, F-16 repairs ensure 1,100 operational flight hours

A U.S. Air Force maintainer assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron repairs a F-16 Fighting Falcon at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 24, 2024. This significant repair demonstrated the squadron’s resourcefulness and delivered operation-enhancing results. (U.S. Air Force photo)
