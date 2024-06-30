378th EMXS shines, F-16 repairs ensure 1,100 operational flight hours

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY -- Aircraft maintainers from the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron completed what are typically depot-level repairs on an F-16 Fighting Falcon from June 24-28, 2024.



Traditionally, when a deployed F-16 fails a non-destructive inspection, it is only able to be repaired to the point where it is safe for a one-time flight back to its servicing depot facility to receive more complex repairs.



To maximize combat capability, the EMXS gained engineer approval to repair the aircraft on site, installing 26 components in four days to restore the aircraft’s structural integrity.



“We were unfamiliar with the challenges we would face,” said the 378th EMXS aircraft structural maintenance section chief. “We just took our time and got it done right the first time.”



By demonstrating their adaptability in new settings, the team was able to demonstrate their resourcefulness and deliver operation-enhancing results, instilling a sense of confidence in their ability to handle unexpected challenges in dynamic environments.



“The repair we did afforded the aircraft 1,100 flight hours,” he continued. “If we hadn’t done the repair here, we would have had to swap the jet with another from our home station.”



This success minimized the aircraft’s downtime and reduced expenses, enhancing the wing’s operational effectiveness and guaranteeing readiness.



“I couldn’t be prouder of the team’s work on this,” said the 378th EMXS commander. “This is a prime example of the highly skilled maintainers on our team who work tirelessly to make the mission happen.”

