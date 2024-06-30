U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron repair a F-16 Fighting Falcon at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 24, 2024. The on-site repair minimized the aircraft’s downtime and reduced expenses, enhancing the wing’s operational effectiveness and guaranteeing readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo)
This work, 378th EMXS shines, F-16 repairs ensure 1,100 operational flight hours [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
378th EMXS shines, F-16 repairs ensure 1,100 operational flight hours
