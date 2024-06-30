Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th EMXS shines, F-16 repairs ensure 1,100 operational flight hours [Image 1 of 3]

    378th EMXS shines, F-16 repairs ensure 1,100 operational flight hours

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron repair a F-16 Fighting Falcon at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 24, 2024. The on-site repair minimized the aircraft’s downtime and reduced expenses, enhancing the wing’s operational effectiveness and guaranteeing readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo)

