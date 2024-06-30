Phoenix Recruiting Battalion Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Tammy Bogart engages with an Army veteran during City Phoenix's 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July Celebration.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 19:25
|Photo ID:
|8515937
|VIRIN:
|240704-D-WL684-2658
|Resolution:
|696x1080
|Size:
|155.28 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Phoenix Recruiting Battalion participates in the City Phoenix's 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Phoenix Recruiting Battalion displays at the City of Phoenix 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July celebration.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT