Specialist Caitlyn Pooler with the 224th Military Police Detachment (Glendale, AZ) staffs a HMMWV with the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion on 4 July, Phoenix AZ.
This work, Phoenix Recruiting Battalion participates in the City Phoenix's 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Phoenix Recruiting Battalion displays at the City of Phoenix 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July celebration.
