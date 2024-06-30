Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix Recruiting Battalion participates in the City Phoenix's 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July Celebration [Image 3 of 4]

    Phoenix Recruiting Battalion participates in the City Phoenix's 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July Celebration

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Gabriel Betancourt 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Curious spectators examine the HMMWV display set up by the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion during the City Phoenix's 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July Celebration.

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 19:25
    This work, Phoenix Recruiting Battalion participates in the City Phoenix's 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Phoenix Recruiting Battalion displays at the City of Phoenix 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July celebration.

