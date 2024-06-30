Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Phoenix Recruiting Battalion displays at the City of Phoenix 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July celebration.

    Phoenix Recruiting Battalion participates in the City Phoenix's 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July Celebration

    Photo By Gabriel Betancourt | Phoenix Recruiting Battalion Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Tammy Bogart engages with...... read more read more

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2024

    Story by Gabriel Betancourt 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    The City of Phoenix held its 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July celebration at the beautiful Steel Indian School Park, location in uptown Phoenix, Arizona. Approximately 80,000 attendees braved the warm but breezy Arizona summer evening to celebrate our nation’s birthday. Festivities included a main stage with various acts and patriotic performances, a kid’s zone filled with water slides and dance floors, lake area stage to showcase local artists, classic car exhibit and one of the largest most spectacular fireworks shows in the Southwest. Members of the Phoenix Central Recruiting Company and Lieutenant Colonel Tammy Bogart, Commander of the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion staffed the Army display and enjoyed the celebration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 19:25
    Story ID: 475628
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Phoenix Recruiting Battalion displays at the City of Phoenix 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July celebration., by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Phoenix Recruiting Battalion participates in the City Phoenix's 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July Celebration
    Phoenix Recruiting Battalion participates in the City Phoenix's 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July Celebration
    Phoenix Recruiting Battalion participates in the City Phoenix's 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July Celebration
    Phoenix Recruiting Battalion participates in the City Phoenix's 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT