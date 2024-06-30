The Phoenix Recruiting Battalion displays at the City of Phoenix 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July celebration.

The City of Phoenix held its 36th annual Fabulous 4th of July celebration at the beautiful Steel Indian School Park, location in uptown Phoenix, Arizona. Approximately 80,000 attendees braved the warm but breezy Arizona summer evening to celebrate our nation’s birthday. Festivities included a main stage with various acts and patriotic performances, a kid’s zone filled with water slides and dance floors, lake area stage to showcase local artists, classic car exhibit and one of the largest most spectacular fireworks shows in the Southwest. Members of the Phoenix Central Recruiting Company and Lieutenant Colonel Tammy Bogart, Commander of the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion staffed the Army display and enjoyed the celebration.

