132d FSS conducts annual training in Germany

Master Sgt. Terrance Hill (left) and Airman 1st Class Malorie Isenberg, 132d Force Support Squadron members, Iowa Air National Guard, prepare menu items at the dining facility June 20, 2024, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 132d FSS conducted its annual training by inegrating with their active duty counterparts and backfilling key customer service agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE