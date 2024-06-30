Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    132d FSS conducts annual training in Germany [Image 4 of 6]

    132d FSS conducts annual training in Germany

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Master Sgt. Terrance Hill, 132d Force Support Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, chops up bacon at the dining facility June 20, 2024, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 132d FSS conducted its annual training by inegrating with their active duty counterparts and backfilling key customer service agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

    This work, 132d FSS conducts annual training in Germany [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

