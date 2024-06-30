132d FSS conducts annual training in Germany

Staff Sgt. Brooke Batha, 132d Force Support Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, loads a tray of food into the oven at the dining facility June 20, 2024, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 132d FSS conducted its annual training by inegrating with their active duty counterparts and backfilling key customer service agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

Date Taken: 06.20.2024
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE