Airman 1st Class Malorie Isenberg, 132d Force Support Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, serves food at the dining facility June 20, 2024, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 132d FSS conducted its annual training by inegrating with their active duty counterparts and backfilling key customer service agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 10:24 Photo ID: 8515494 VIRIN: 240620-Z-AL667-1113 Resolution: 4473x3543 Size: 1.24 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 132d FSS conducts annual training in Germany [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.