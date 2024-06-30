Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Independence Day

From left: Camp Lemonnier Executive Officer, Cmdr. Daniel Bozung, Commanding Officer, Capt. Eilis Cancel and Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Master Chief Stephen Harano, cut a cake to celebrate Independence Day at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 4, 2024. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 41 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

