    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Independence Day [Image 3 of 4]

    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Independence Day

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Camp Lemonnier service members celebrated Independence Day with carnival games, music, food and giveaways during a 4th of July block party on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 41 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

