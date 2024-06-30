Camp Lemonnier service members celebrated Independence Day with carnival games, music, food and giveaways during a 4th of July block party on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 41 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 04:22 Photo ID: 8515268 VIRIN: 240703-N-FD567-1434 Resolution: 1600x1066 Size: 302.73 KB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Independence Day [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.