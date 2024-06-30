Camp Lemonnier service members celebrated Independence Day with carnival games, music, food and giveaways during a 4th of July block party on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 41 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 04:22
|Photo ID:
|8515269
|VIRIN:
|240703-N-FD567-3846
|Resolution:
|1600x1067
|Size:
|393.42 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Independence Day [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
