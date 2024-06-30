SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 28, 2024) – An Italian Navy NH-90 helicopter flies over the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) while an embarked MH-60R Seahawk helicopter lands on the flight deck during bilateral operations in the South China Sea, June 28, 2024. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Akari Yarrell)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 00:36
|Photo ID:
|8515225
|VIRIN:
|240628-N-NR876-1125
|Resolution:
|5107x3164
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Italian Navies Conduct Bilateral Operations in South China Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
