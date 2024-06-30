U.S., Italian Navies Conduct Bilateral Operations in South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 28, 2024) – An Italian Navy NH-90 helicopter flies over the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) while an embarked MH-60R Seahawk helicopter lands on the flight deck during bilateral operations in the South China Sea, June 28, 2024. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Akari Yarrell)

