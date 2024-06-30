SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 28, 2024) – An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, embarked on the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), flies above the flight deck of Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), flagship of the Italian Navy's Fleet, while conducting bilateral operations in the South China Sea, June 28, 2024. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Akari Yarrell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 00:36 Photo ID: 8515221 VIRIN: 240628-N-NR876-1941 Resolution: 5460x3297 Size: 1.85 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Italian Navies Conduct Bilateral Operations in South China Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.