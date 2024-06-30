Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Italian Navies Conduct Bilateral Operations in South China Sea [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S., Italian Navies Conduct Bilateral Operations in South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.28.2024

    Photo by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 28, 2024) – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) transits the South China Sea with the Italian Carrier Strike Group consisting of the aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), flagship of the Italian Navy’s Fleet, center, and the Carlo Bergamini-class FREMM Frigate ITS Alpino (F 594), right, while an Italian Navy NH-90 helicopter flies overhead during bilateral operations in the South China Sea, June 28, 2024. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Akari Yarrell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 00:36
    Photo ID: 8515220
    VIRIN: 240628-N-NR876-1026
    Resolution: 1401x984
    Size: 316.25 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Italian Navies Conduct Bilateral Operations in South China Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Italian Navies Conduct Bilateral Operations in South China Sea
    U.S., Italian Navies Conduct Bilateral Operations in South China Sea
    U.S., Italian Navies Conduct Bilateral Operations in South China Sea
    U.S., Italian Navies Conduct Bilateral Operations in South China Sea
    U.S., Italian Navies Conduct Bilateral Operations in South China Sea
    U.S., Italian Navies Conduct Bilateral Operations in South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    DESRON 7
    Bilateral Operations
    Allies and Partners
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    USS Mobile (LCS 26)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT