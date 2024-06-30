Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach

Descendants of U.S. Army Pvts. Philip G. Shadrach and George D. Wilson unveil the Hall of Heroes plaque during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 4, 2024. Shadrach and Wilson were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on July 3, 2024, at the White House for their acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

