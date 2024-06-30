Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach

The U.S. Army inducts former Army Pvts Philip G. Shadrach and George D. Wilson into the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes during in Arlington, Va., July 4, 2024. Their names will be on display in the Department of Defense’s record of all Medal of Honor recipients. Shadrach and Wilson were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on July 3, 2024, at the White House for their acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

