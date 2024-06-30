Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach

Theresa Chandler, the great-great-granddaughter of U.S. Army Pvt. George D. Wilson, receives the Medal of Honor plaque on behalf of her ancestor during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 4, 2024. Wilson and U.S. Army Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on July 3, 2024, at the White House for their acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

