18th FGS wins second quarter load competition

Airmen assigned to the 356th Fighter Generation Squadron pose for a photo for winning the Dedicated Crew Chief award following a load competition at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 3, 2024. Load competitions are held throughout the year to prepare weapons crews for wartime. The winning team is picked based on speed, accuracy, and number of deductions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US