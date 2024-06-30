Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th FGS wins second quarter load competition [Image 2 of 9]

    18th FGS wins second quarter load competition

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 18th Fighter Generation Squadron inspect a piece of armament during a load competition at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 3, 2024. Load competitions are held throughout the year to prepare weapons crews for wartime. The winning team is picked based on speed, accuracy, and number of deductions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8514433
    VIRIN: 240703-F-CJ259-1069
    Resolution: 3918x5889
    Size: 957.18 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th FGS wins second quarter load competition [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th FGS wins second quarter load competition
    18th FGS wins second quarter load competition
    18th FGS wins second quarter load competition
    18th FGS wins second quarter load competition
    18th FGS wins second quarter load competition
    18th FGS wins second quarter load competition
    18th FGS wins second quarter load competition
    18th FGS wins second quarter load competition
    18th FGS wins second quarter load competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson
    MUNS
    Load Comp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT