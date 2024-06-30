18th FGS wins second quarter load competition

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rebecca Petrera, 355th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew team member, checks fins on a piece of armament during a load competition at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 3, 2024. Load competitions are held throughout the year to prepare weapons crews for wartime. The winning team is picked based on speed, accuracy, and number of deductions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

