Children race against each other during the Procter and Gamble Military Hunter Henry Football ProCamp at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 2, 2024. The Little Rock AFB Exchange in collaboration with the Defense Commissary Agency and P&G hosted a two-day football camp for about 150 children from the military community, focusing on fundamentals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 14:01 Photo ID: 8513767 VIRIN: 240702-F-BK002-1605 Resolution: 6053x4035 Size: 2.07 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Down, set, hike: Team Little Rock children participate in ProCamp [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.