    Down, set, hike: Team Little Rock children participate in ProCamp [Image 5 of 5]

    Down, set, hike: Team Little Rock children participate in ProCamp

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Children race against each other during the Procter and Gamble Military Hunter Henry Football ProCamp at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 2, 2024. The Little Rock AFB Exchange in collaboration with the Defense Commissary Agency and P&G hosted a two-day football camp for about 150 children from the military community, focusing on fundamentals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

    This work, Down, set, hike: Team Little Rock children participate in ProCamp [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ProCamps
    Herk Nation

