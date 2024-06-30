Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Down, set, hike: Team Little Rock children participate in ProCamp [Image 3 of 5]

    Down, set, hike: Team Little Rock children participate in ProCamp

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing

    A child catches a pass during the Procter and Gamble Military Hunter Henry Football ProCamp at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 2, 2024. The camp was free and open to all Little Rock AFB children and brought Hunter Henry, New England Patriots tight end and former Arkansas Razorback, to the base to coach them during the two-day camp. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 14:01
    Photo ID: 8513765
    VIRIN: 240702-F-BK002-1472
    Resolution: 6208x4139
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    ProCamps
    Herk Nation

