Down, set, hike: Team Little Rock children participate in ProCamp

A child catches a pass during the Procter and Gamble Military Hunter Henry Football ProCamp at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 2, 2024. The camp was free and open to all Little Rock AFB children and brought Hunter Henry, New England Patriots tight end and former Arkansas Razorback, to the base to coach them during the two-day camp. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

