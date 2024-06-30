Children take turns throwing passes to a coach during the Procter and Gamble Military Hunter Henry Football ProCamp at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 2, 2024. The Little Rock AFB Exchange in collaboration with the Defense Commissary Agency and P&G hosted a two-day football camp for about 150 children from the military community, focusing on fundamentals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 14:01
|Photo ID:
|8513764
|VIRIN:
|240702-F-BK002-1391
|Resolution:
|6758x4505
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Down, set, hike: Team Little Rock children participate in ProCamp [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
