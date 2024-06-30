Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th AS leads Total Force contingency mission [Image 5 of 9]

    9th AS leads Total Force contingency mission

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Logan Pheng, 709th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, ties down cargo inside a C-5M Super Galaxy at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, July 1, 2024. Reserve, active-duty and Michigan ANG Airmen exemplify Total Force integration during a contingency mission overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    Total Force
    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    9th Airlift Squadron
    contingency mission

