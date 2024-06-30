9th AS leads Total Force contingency mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Whitley, 709th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, pulls a winch on a C-5M Super Galaxy at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, July 1, 2024. Reserve, active-duty and Michigan ANG Airmen exemplify Total Force integration during a contingency mission overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Trevor Wood)
