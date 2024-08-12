AFWERX cultivates innovation experts through fellowship program; applications accepted through August 16

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) – AFWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Department of the Air Force and powered by the Air Force Research Laboratory, is advancing cross-training for technical experts through its Traditional Fellowship program and is accepting applications for the next cohort through Aug. 16, 2024.



The program accelerates the rate at which the DAF pursues and adapts new technologies and ideas. By cross-training its engineers and other technical professionals, it encourages creativity, which fosters innovation.



The program, which typically lasts four months, offers part-time or full-time virtual positions that contribute to a diverse series of projects. These include major command, or MAJCOM, outreach efforts, aiding in the development of Airman and Guardian innovative ideas, technical assignments in the electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing, or eVTOL, field and participating in Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer contracting sprints, which are accelerated processes designed to expedite the traditional contracting timeline, enabling the Air Force to quickly acquire and integrate cutting-edge technologies or services. From proposal submission to contract award is significantly shortened, taking roughly two weeks.



The development of multi-disciplinary technical experts gives the DAF a competitive edge over foreign adversaries, making the department more agile and adept at solving its technological problems as new ideas can be pursued more quickly. Experts take their newly-acquired knowledge and training back to their workplace and bring new, valuable perspectives to the mission.



Willy “Trevale” Reynolds, a systems engineer with the 407th Supply Chain Management Wing at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, recently participated in the program.



Reynolds initially joined the team as a technical point of contact for AFVentures, a division of AFWERX that awards contracts to companies with innovative solutions to some of the DAF’s most pressing challenges. From there, he joined the AFWERX team through the Traditional Fellowship program, run by the Spark division. Spark focuses on building multi-capable Airmen and Guardians, helping them navigate the innovation and government acquisition ecosystems.



Reynolds’ Fellowship experience then brought him to AFWERX Prime, another division that accelerates the development and fielding of technology in emerging markets. With AFWERX Prime, Reynolds had the opportunity to participate in Industry Day events and worked with small businesses to develop hydrogen fuel cells, assisted with electromagnetic interface testing on eVTOL components, and worked with the Prime team to develop aircraft structural testing.



“Any time you are doing something in AFWERX, take advantage of it and learn as much as you can,” Reynolds said in reference to potential future program applicants. “By doing those contracts, I gained valuable knowledge that assists me in my current job.”



Reynolds’ work as an AFWERX Fellow allowed him access to new technologies and skill sets, which widened his knowledge and training and helped him cross-train in different areas of technology development.



“In the innovation space, you have to be creative,” said Reynolds. “You need to have an open mindset and be willing to learn. That’s why the Fellowship program is the way to go.”



For more information, visit: https://afwerx.com/join-us/traditional-fellowship-program/.



About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.



About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

