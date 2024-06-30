U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Abigail Bullock, 9th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, conducts a preflight inspection on a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 30, 2024. Reserve, active-duty and Michigan ANG Airmen exemplify Total Force integration during a contingency mission overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Trevor Wood)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 09:27
|Photo ID:
|8513220
|VIRIN:
|240630-F-QD754-1194
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th AS leads Total Force contingency mission [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Trevor Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
