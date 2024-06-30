Cathy Bentivegna, the wife of Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, listens to remarks from Air Force Aid Society CEO Ed Thomas during an AFAS board meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 2, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 07:55 Photo ID: 8513110 VIRIN: 240702-F-LE393-1202 Resolution: 5666x3770 Size: 3.54 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecAF Kendall attends Air Force Aid Society board meeting [Image 16 of 16], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.