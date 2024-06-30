Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF Kendall attends Air Force Aid Society board meeting [Image 14 of 16]

    SecAF Kendall attends Air Force Aid Society board meeting

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Dr. William Jennings, third from right, chair of the Air Force Aid Society finance committee, speaks during an AFAS board meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 2, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 07:55
    Photo ID: 8513116
    VIRIN: 240702-F-LE393-1399
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecAF Kendall attends Air Force Aid Society board meeting [Image 16 of 16], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

