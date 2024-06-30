SecAF Kendall attends Air Force Aid Society board meeting

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, center, listens to a briefing during a board meeting for the Air Force Aid Society at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 2, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
