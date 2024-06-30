SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Space Base Delta 1 Commander, U.S. Space Force Colonel David Hanson addresses the audience during 50th Civil Engineer Squadron's change of command ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO, 2 July 2024. Hanson presided over the ceremony during which, U.S. Air Force (USAF) Lt Col Monica Pickenpaugh relinquished command to USAF Lt Col Brandon Goebel. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dennis Rogers).
|07.02.2024
|07.02.2024 18:04
|8512489
|240702-X-WR604-1012
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
This work, 50th Civil Engineer Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
