SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Space Base Delta 1 Commander, U.S. Space Force Colonel David Hanson (left) presents the 50th Civil Engineer squadron flag to incoming commander, U.S. Air Force (USAF) Lt Col Brandon Goebel during the unit's change of command ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO, 2 July 2024. Goebel assumed command from former commander, USAF Lt Col Monica Pickenpaugh. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dennis Rogers).
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 18:04
|Photo ID:
|8512487
|VIRIN:
|240702-X-WR604-1008
|Resolution:
|4247x2831
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50th Civil Engineer Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
