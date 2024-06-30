50th Civil Engineer Change of Command

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Space Base Delta 1 Commander, U.S. Space Force Colonel David Hanson (left) presents the 50th Civil Engineer squadron flag to incoming commander, U.S. Air Force (USAF) Lt Col Brandon Goebel during the unit's change of command ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO, 2 July 2024. Goebel assumed command from former commander, USAF Lt Col Monica Pickenpaugh. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dennis Rogers).

