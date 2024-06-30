50th Civil Engineer Change of Command

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 50th Civil Engineer Squdron conducted a change of command ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO 2 July 2024. During the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Space Force Colonel David Hanson, Commander of Space Base Delta 1, U.S. Air Force (USAF) Lt Col Monica Pickenpaugh, relinquished command of the squadron to USAF Lt Col Brandon Goebel. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dennis Rogers).

