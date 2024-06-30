50th Civil Engineer Change of Command

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Space Base Delta 1 Commander, U.S. Space Force Colonel David Hanson (left) presents the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal to 50th Civil Engineer squadron outgoing commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Monica Pickenpaugh during the unit's change of command ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO, 2 July 2024. Pickenpaugh relinquished command of the unit to USAF Lt Col Brandon Goebel. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dennis Rogers).

