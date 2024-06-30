Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    50th Civil Engineer Change of Command [Image 1 of 8]

    50th Civil Engineer Change of Command

    SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Space Base Delta 1 Commander, U.S. Space Force Colonel David Hanson (left) presents the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal to 50th Civil Engineer squadron outgoing commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Monica Pickenpaugh during the unit's change of command ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO, 2 July 2024. Pickenpaugh relinquished command of the unit to USAF Lt Col Brandon Goebel. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dennis Rogers).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 18:04
    Photo ID: 8512483
    VIRIN: 240702-X-WR604-1003
    Resolution: 4491x2994
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th Civil Engineer Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    50th Civil Engineer Change of Command
    50th Civil Engineer Change of Command
    50th Civil Engineer Change of Command
    50th Civil Engineer Change of Command
    50th Civil Engineer Change of Command
    50th Civil Engineer Change of Command
    50th Civil Engineer Change of Command
    50th Civil Engineer Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CO
    Change of Command
    50th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Schriever SFB
    Pickenpaugh
    Goebel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT