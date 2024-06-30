Raimondi takes command of the 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

U.S. Air Force Col. Jamison Elder, 436th Medical Group commander, presents the guidon to Lt. Col. Christopher Raimondi, incoming 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, during the 436th OMRS change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 2, 2024. The event saw Lt. Col. John Batka relinquish command to Raimondi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

