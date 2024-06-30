U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Raimondi, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, gives his first address during the 436th OMRS change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 2, 2024. The event saw Lt. Col. John Batka relinquish command to Raimondi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 15:07 Photo ID: 8511887 VIRIN: 240702-F-HB412-1271 Resolution: 3884x2474 Size: 4.44 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raimondi takes command of the 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.