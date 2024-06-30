Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raimondi takes command of the 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron [Image 3 of 7]

    Raimondi takes command of the 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Airman Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Batka, outgoing 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, renders his final salute during the 436th OMRS change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 2, 2024. The event saw Batka relinquish command to Lt. Col. Christopher Raimondi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 15:07
    Photo ID: 8511883
    VIRIN: 240702-F-HB412-1193
    Resolution: 3690x2555
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Raimondi takes command of the 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing

