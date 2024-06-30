U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Batka, outgoing 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, renders his final salute during the 436th OMRS change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 2, 2024. The event saw Batka relinquish command to Lt. Col. Christopher Raimondi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 15:07 Photo ID: 8511883 VIRIN: 240702-F-HB412-1193 Resolution: 3690x2555 Size: 4.42 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raimondi takes command of the 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.