U.S. Air Force Col. Jamison Elder, 436th Medical Group commander, provides opening remarks during the 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 2, 2024. The ceremony saw Lt. Col. John Batka relinquish command to Lt. Col. Christopher Raimondi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 15:07 Photo ID: 8511881 VIRIN: 240702-F-HB412-1125 Resolution: 4714x3111 Size: 7.29 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raimondi takes command of the 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.